Phillip Schofield has returned to the TV industry

The 62-year-old presenter stars on a Channel 5 special called 'Cast Away', which required Phillip to spend ten days on a tropical island.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Over the past few months Phil has had quite a few offers for various things - but has steadfastly turned them all down.

"This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it. It's all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet.

"After 42 years on telly, Phillip has learnt from some great crews and teams on how to film and tell a story.

"With ten days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage - some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing.

"But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him."

Phillip left ITV's 'This Morning' in May 2023, after admitting that he had an affair with a younger male colleague, and then lying to cover it up.

Despite appearing on the Channel 5 show, Phillip still isn't in a rush to return to the TV industry "full time".

The source explained: "Whilst this is a massive coup for Channel 5, and huge for Phillip, he's in no rush to come back to TV full-time yet; he remains very bruised, and is just taking some time now to weigh things up before he makes any major decisions."