'Pingu' is returning as a new stop-motion series co-developed by Mattel and Aardman.

The global toy and entertainment giant is teaming up with the 'Wallace and Gromit' and 'Chicken Run' studio on a new 3D animated show inspired by the mischievous penguin living in the South Pole.

In a statement, Mattel's chief franchise officer Josh Silverman said: "When we set out to bring Pingu back, partnering with the top-tier creative team at Aardman was a must.

“With Aardman’s stop-motion magic and Pingu’s universal charm that has made him a social media hit, we are excited to create fresh snow-filled stories about our favorite penguin that are sure to warm hearts worldwide.”

And Aardman's chief creative director Sarah Cox said the studio getting involved in 'Pingu' is "such a natural and enticing combination".

She added: "At Aardman, we love collaborating with IP that shares our commitment to humour, charm and great storytelling.

“From our earliest conversations with Mattel, we felt an immediate and strong connection in our shared love of 'Pingu', the authentic appeal of the original IP, and comedy that transcends language barriers to speak to audiences everywhere.

"Aardman and Pingu is such a natural and enticing combination. The charm of the stop frame animation along with the quirky irreverence and character driven storytelling aligns perfectly with our creative approach. There are so many stories yet to tell, we can’t wait to get started.”

The character was first created in the 1980s, focusing on playful humour and his own unique 'Penguinese' language and 'Noot Noot' catchphrase.

The original programme ran from 1990 to 2000, with 26 episodes over four seasons, before two revival series between 2003 and 2006.

In the UK, the show primarily aired on the BBC, later being part of the CBeebies channel.