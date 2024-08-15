Jonnie Irwin left nearly £1 million in his will.

Jonnie Irwin left nearly 1 million in his will

The 'A Place in the Sun' presenter died of lung cancer aged 50 in February, and probate records show he left his £953,000 estate to his wife of seven years, Jessica Irwin.

According to documents obtained by The Sun newspaper, Jonnie - who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2000 - had £956,967 worth of assets, which was reduced to £953,425 following deductions.

In February, Jessica admitted her husband's death didn't "feel real", and she was struggling to think about spending her life without the father of her three children, Rex, five, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

She wrote on Instagram: "It still doesn’t feel real. The sadness is huge. I can’t even let myself think what another week without Jonnie will be like let alone another year another 10 years."

Jessica was "truly touched" by the messages of support she received, and she sent particular praise to her and Jonnie's families for their help.

She continued: "I have been truly touched by all the support from friends and strangers. But nothing compares to how I have been picked up by my family and Jonnies sisters , your support and love means everything to me."

Jessica previously paid a touching tribute to the 'Escape to the Country' star following the news of his passing.

She wrote on Instagram: "Good night my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today. His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep. He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys.

"I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you. Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this. You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you xxx. (sic)"