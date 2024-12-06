Pete Wicks says his 'Strictly Come Dancing' backlash is "abuse", but he is not on the show to "please everyone".

Pete Wicks and his Strictly pro partner Jowita Przystal

The 36-year-old reality TV star has received death threats online throughout the BBC One Latin and ballroom competition after progressing to the semi-final, but he has tried to block out the negativity, because otherwise he "wouldn't get out of bed in the morning".

During Pete's appearance on spin-off show 'Strictly: It Takes Two', host Janette Manrara said to the 'TOWIE' star: "There's criticism that you're getting the 'popularity vote' and you're not here because of your dance ability."

Pete responded: "Criticism is probably a light word.

"I think 'abuse' would be better.

"But, look, it is what it is.

"You can’t please everyone, and I’m not here to please everyone.

"I’m here to try and learn something.

"I’m just a bloke that is just having a go at something, and if I listened to all of the negative stuff then I wouldn't get out of bed in the morning.

"But, on the plus side, there’s been loads of really lovely things said as well.

"It is what it is, it's not nice to hear."

Pete also admitted he has "never felt less confident" about something than he has during his 'Strictly' stint.

He said: "I've done TV for 11 years and I've never felt as vulnerable as what I do doing this.

"It doesn’t get any easier.

"And I am quite a confident person, but I have never felt less confident doing something in my life."

Last week, 'Strictly' judge Anton Du Beke said Pete had "come so far" in the competition, and Pete is "over the moon" that he is dancing an Argentine Tango this weekend.

His professional partner Jowita Przystal admitted it is his "best dance ever".

But Pete joked: "There wasn't great competition."

He will also take on a foxtrot, as the celebrities are dancing two routines apiece in Saturday's (07.12.24) semi-final.