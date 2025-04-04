Suzanne Shaw "settled" for a role on 'Emmerdale' following a row with her agent.

Suzanne Shaw joined the ITV soap in 2010

The 43-year-old actress rose to stardom as a member of the pop band Hear'Say in the early 2000s, and Suzanne had big ambitions after leaving the group - but she struggled to find common ground with her then-agent.

Suzanne wrote on her Substack: "I’ll never forget sitting in a restaurant with one of the biggest agents in the industry, who was my agent at the time (no names needed). He shouted at me - actually shouted loud enough for those dining in the restaurant to hear. Calling me ungrateful for the opportunities they had lined up and saying why do artists not just settle for what is handed to them. Perhaps he was right?

"The truth is, I wasn’t ungrateful. I just had big a plan, a dream. I was young, and I wanted to take my shot. I wanted to give pilot season a go instead of going into 'Emmerdale'. That’s what the disagreement was about."

Suzanne joined the cast of the ITV soap in 2010 and she actually enjoyed the experience of playing Eve Birch on the show.

But Suzanne now considers that moment to be a turning point in her career, admitting that she "stopped daring to dream big".

The actress - who left 'Emmerdale' in 2011 - wrote: "Now, don’t get me wrong, I know landing a role in a soap is a huge deal and I learned so much during my time in 'Emmerdale' which I am so grateful for. However, something inside me was pulling me in a different direction and I wanted to at least try. But I didn’t. Not because I changed my mind but because I thought it was best to settle for the opportunity before me - plus I was too anxious to not go along with the advice so strongly given.

"From that moment on, I stopped daring to dream big. I stopped asking for what I really wanted, in case I was seen as ungrateful again, too much and too ambitious. I started to lower my expectations, shirk my ambitions and settle for less."