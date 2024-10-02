Charlotte Crosby has been craving "gourmet Southern Fried chicken" during her second pregnancy.

Charlotte Crosby is craving fried chicken as she prepares to welcome her second child

The ex 'Geordie Shore' star has got a hankering for real food this time after being desperate for "ice" when she was expecting her first child, 23-month-old daughter Alba, with her fiance Jake Ankers.

The 34-year-old television personality told the UK edition of Closer magazine: "With Alba, it was ice - ice pops, ice lollies, just biting ice, getting a cup of ice and just eating it. This time, it’s gourmet Southern Fried Chicken."

Charlotte isn’t concerned about doubling the number of little ones in her house as she thinks "it’s going to be a walk in the park" as none of the horror stories that she was told before having Alba proved to be accurate.

She said: "This is gonna sound so crazy, but I think it’s going to be a walk in the park. The amount of things I had said to me before I had Alba. 'Oh, make sure you get your sleep in', 'Oh, it’s so hard', 'You won’t be able to travel' - all of that was so wrong. It was so easy, and we travel all around the world with her.

"I just take everything in my stride. It takes a lot to get me stressed out, a lot. I don’t think that this is going to faze us."

The 'Charlotte in Sunderland' star explained that she will not be cutting back on her work commitments until her kids start school.

Charlotte said: "If I have a child, they’ve got to fit into my life, I can’t just fit into theirs. I’m not going to change my whole life because I’ve got children - until, obviously, they have to go to school, and we’ve got to be permanently in one place.

"The only time I’ve ever struggled with all of the different work things was when I first had Alba. When you’re postpartum, you have all these different emotions. Your body’s going through such a huge change, and you’ve got a new baby. It was quite overwhelming. But honestly, I slipped back into it so easily."