Megan McKenna has been struggling to walk amid her pregnancy - Instagram-MeganMcKenna

The 31-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first baby with her footballer fiancé Oliver Burke, and she took to social media on Sunday (19.08.24) to chat to her fans as she dished up a Chinese takeaway.

But when a follower commented that her bump looked "so heavy", she replied: "It feels so heavy! I couldn’t breathe walking to my car uphill last night. It’s crazy!"

The former 'TOWIE' star had attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' at Wembley Stadium over the weekend, and while she had thoroughly enjoyed the concert, Megan admitted the whole thing had left her "mentally and physically exhausted" because of a chauffeur booking gone wrong.

She explained: "We had a bit of a dilemma to start the night...I was so upset. I organised a chauffeur to pick me and my sister up, because I'm very pregnant, I was a bit worried about the safety and crowds an everything, so I was gonna pay a lot of money for this car.

"So me and my sister are waiting. Half an hour late. We're standing at the door with our packed lunch!

"So I'm calling the car guy, no one's answering, no one's texting me. I confirmed it with him in the morning at like 9. What do I do? Do I drive? There's no car parking spaces, all cab services are long waits.

"This car person has messaged me back saying he'd booked the wrong day. I don't even believe it. It's so unprofessional. I had stated I was very heavily pregnant. I just needed the car to be there.

"That was our drama before Taylor Swift.

"I'm mentally exhausted and physically exhausted but I had a really nice bath today, Epsom salts in it and I had a nap. I feel like I needed a day to recoup myself!"

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate announced her pregnancy to her followers in April.

Alongside a reel of herself and Oliver checking the results of a pregnancy test and going to the first scan, she wrote on Instagram: "A little bit of you and a little bit of me… now we’re a family"