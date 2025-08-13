Princess Andre was left feeling “so uncomfortable” by being forced to wear a revealing bikini top during her modelling debut in Ibiza.

The 18-year-old reality star and influencer made the admission on her new ITV2 series, The Princess Diaries, which documents her life and burgeoning career.

Princess, the eldest daughter of singer Peter Andre, 50, and former glamour model Katie Price, 47, was preparing for a runway show in episode three when a last-minute wardrobe change left her feeling “exposed”.

She explained on her new show: “The worst thing is trying to be confident in something you’re not going to be confident in. Obviously, like, I feel fine wearing a bikini in a pool because we’re in a swimming pool. No-one actually cares.

“But to walk down a catwalk in a bikini top, I’m going to feel exposed.

“I was already anxious in the first place, but this has just made it ten times worse.”

The episode also saw Princess open up about the impact of online trolling during her childhood.

She added: “I don’t think people understand how one hurtful comment can affect you for years or a lifetime at such a young age.

“Everyone has things they don’t like about themselves, because I had a lot of comments at such a young age, that has affected me, now I can’t unsee what they’ve said.”

Princess’ younger brother, Junior, 19, responded on her show: “I think you’re a beautiful person inside and out. And that’s why you’re doing so well because people can see how kind you are.”

Princess’ appearance at the fashion show coincided with tensions in her relationship with mum Katie. The glamour model revealed she had been banned from attending the runway event, despite being in Ibiza.

Katie said she “feels like Brooklyn Beckham” after being isolated by her daughter, who has since signed multiple influencer deals and launched her own TV show.

She addressed the strained relationship on her podcast with her daughter Sophie, admitting she felt upset those behind the documentary allegedly prevented her involvement.

On Instagram, Katie shared a quote about motherhood, which said: “Your mum is not your enemy. She may not always say things the way you want to hear them, but her heart is always in the right place… she may not be perfect, but she’s the only woman in this world who truly wants what’s best for you, even if it costs her everything.”

In her documentary, Princess also reflects on the “dark times” of her childhood, including the breakdown of Katie’s third marriage to Kieran Hayler.

She said: “I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then. But I don’t feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes.”