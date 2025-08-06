Princess Andre wishes she had a "happier childhood".

Princess Andre has opened up about her troubled childhood in her new reality show

The 18-year-old is the daughter of former glamour model Katie Price and pop star Peter Andre - who split when she was just two years old - and she has opened up about her formative years and revealed she's undergone therapy to help her deal with her issues.

During an episode of her new ITV2 reality show The Princess Diaries, Princess explained: "I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then.

"But I don't feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes.

"I do wish, like, I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age."

Princess went on to admit she has happy memories with her parents but she was devastated by her mum's divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler.

She said: "Obviously I had amazing times in my childhood, I have amazing memories from when I was younger with my mum and my dad, and I also have not so good memories of the time when my mum and Kieran split up, when I was like, 10 years old.

"He was in our lives for like five years, so we got really close to him and we loved him. He did a lot of stuff and when they split up, everything kind of went downhill.

"My mum, obviously being heartbroken, didn't deal with that in the best way, she went through a very, very dark time, which is understandable.

"Which is hard for me because I was around adulty things that kids should never see and I think as well, when we needed our mum there, she wasn't emotionally able to be there because she had so much of her own problems going on."

Princess concluded: "I could speak about my childhood and be absolutely fine, but then once something sets me off and then I actually deep everything, I'm like 'Oh my God, like no'.

"And then it makes me think that I'm still not over anything or still not really healed from what's happened.

"I wouldn't say I'm fully, fully recovered from it but mum is such a different person and if you put her now to back then, she's genuinely really fixed herself."