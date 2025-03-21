AJ Pritchard and Zara Zoffany have confirmed their engagement - after Lisa Snowdon let the news slip.

AJ Pritchard and Zara Zoffany are engaged

The pair have announced they are to marry after AJ recently popped the question in London's Hyde Park, but news of their engagement only came about after 'This Morning' fashion expert Lisa accidentally revealed all about their new relationship status at an awards ceremony.

Lisa was interviewing AJ at the Smiley Charity Awards on Thursday night (20.03.25), when she asked him: "And just on another note, a little birdie told me, are you engaged? Have you just got engaged?"

After nervous laughter, the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional dancer replied: "Officially no."

Lisa then said: "Oh I've just put you on the spot," and AJ added: "But my fiancée is in the room somewhere up there with a lovely ring on.

"So we are not officially out there, but now we are officially out there."

A red-faced Lisa joked it was an "exclusive", and AJ revealed he got down on one knee in London's Hyde Park.

AJ added: "This is an exclusive! I will now post the video of me and my lovely fiancée in Hyde Park getting engaged. It's very romantic. It's very cute. Yeah, it's out there now, Zara wherever you are."

Lisa congratulated the happy couple, and AJ replied: "Thank you so much."

Earlier this month, it was rumoured AJ and Zara had got engaged after she showed off a sparkling band on her ring finger on Instagram.

A friend posted a photo to wish her a happy 30th birthday, and captioned the snap: "Miss Engaged."

AJ - who previously dated dancer Abbie Quinnen for four years - met Zara on MTV show 'The Challenge' in 2022.