Kevin Clifton is worried he will bring elements of his argumentative character from 2:22 A Ghost Story into his home with partner Stacey Dooley.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

The smitten couple have been together since they were dance partners on - and won - the hit BBC One Latin and Ballroom dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2018, but they are going to lock horns as clashing spouses Jenny and Sam in the supernatural stage show from August until November.

Even though Stacey, 38, has learnt to leave her alter egos - including Jenny - at the stage door, Kevin, 42, has to "live and breath" his characters and, therefore, may bring Sam home with them - which he joked could cause their relationship to end.

Speaking on the latest episode of the All That Chat podcast, Kevin admitted: "We're not a very argumentative couple - touch wood - we don't argue a lot.

"I'm sure it'll be fine. But also, Stace and me are very different in that Stace can very much go do her job, do it great, and then leave it at the door and come home.

"Whereas I'm a bit obsessive and I have to live and breathe the character. I'll probably bring the character home, which might get interesting. It could be the ending of us."

Kevin thinks it will be tricky to act with Stacey on stage.

He explained: "When it's your partner in front of you who knows everything about you and all your insecurities and then you start playing this character in front of them ... it's going to be weird.

"I'm going to have to get over doing it in front of Stace, and she's going to have to get over doing it in front of me."

Since Kevin left Strictly in 2020 after seven years on the BBC show, he added starring in musicals, including Chicago and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, to his career credits.

He said: "I'd wanted to do a play for ages. It's not just about musical theatre for me. I don't like being boxed in, and I feel like everyone sees me as a dancer, and then it was Strictly."

Kevin - who helped Stacey get cast in 2:22 A Ghost Story after he complimented her acting to his long-time friend, the show's director Matthew Dunster - was blown away when he first saw her perform as Jenny in August 2024.

Clifton said: "I was nervous going to see it because I just wanted it to go right for her. And I went to see her do it, and I was like, 'Oh my God. She's better than me. She's amazing. She's really good.'"

And the couple - who begin rehearsals in July, with the tour beginning in Manchester in August - pitched the idea of co-starring in the show together when 2:22 A Ghost Story returned.

Kevin said: "When I heard that they were going out on tour again, we presented the idea to them and said how about the two of us playing it because we both have a gap in the schedule?

"And they just said that that would be a great idea."