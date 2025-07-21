Jake Quickenden wishes time would "slow down" as his eldest son is growing up so fast.

Jake Quickenden's son Leo / Credit: Instagram

The 36-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram to share that four-year-old Leo - who he has, as well as six-month-old son Kit, with wife Sophie Church, 31 - leaves nursery on Monday (21.07.25) and starts primary school in September, but Jake is "freaking out" because when the star gets home from work, Leo will not be there to greet him.

Captioning a cute side-by-side photo of Leo when he was a baby and a recent picture of him, Jake wrote on Monday: "Time Please slow down...

"Last day of nursery for this little star today, and then he starts big school, honestly I don't know if I'm ready for him to go, the beauty about what I do is I can be away for a periods but I'm also home for periods so get to spend lots of time with the lads, he's not even gonna be at home and that's making me freak out.

"I'm so proud of him and he's so excited to start big school, he's also going to miss his nursery days.

"Honestly blink and you miss it.

"Love you boyo xx (sic)."

Many of Jake's followers could not believe that Leo will be starting school in September.

One user said: "I started following you when Leo was a babe in arms.

"It honestly doesn't seem possible that he will now be going to school soon. God!

"He's going to look so grown up in his uniform!"

A second person wrote: "OMG the time has flown by.

"He'll be a star at school."

And a third follower penned: "Soak up every minute of him as you can Jake they grow so fast Leo is absolutely gorgeous and is going to love school."

As well as Leo and Kit, Jake is stepdad to Sophie's 10-year-old son Freddie, who she has from a previous relationship.

In 2024, the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2014 campmate shared the difficulties he faced in being a first-time dad.

He told Mother and Baby: "I did struggle, I had burnout and I did find myself sitting on the bed and letting a few tears out every now and again with Sophie, and admitting like 'this is just this is so hard, I'm so tired'.

"I think it is a sleep deprivation thing and once that goes and you all start sleeping more, it just becomes so much more enjoyable."