Dame Prue Leith had a modelling disaster while trying to emulate Naomi Campbell.

Prue Leith's modelling disaster

The 84-year-old 'Great British Bake Off' star revealed she suffered embarrassment while attempting her best supermodel strut at a charity fashion show, when she knocked over two VIPs' wine glasses.

She told The Oldie magazine: "I'd once, for a charity do, modelled an Issey Miyake dress, walking between tables of prospective rich donors.

"Attempting one of those stylish turns while sweeping off a cape - Naomi Campbell-style - to drag behind me, I'd managed to send two VIPs' wine glasses flying."

However, Prue didn't let the experience put her off and recently agreed to model a dress made by her friends Vin and Omi from willow bark from the King's Sandringham estate.

And, the latest modelling stint was even more complicated, "marching through two floors of the Other House hotel in London, through lounges, kitchen, dining room, library, bars and up and down stairs, with the audience, press and photographers lining the rooms".

Prue went on: "My natural egotism and the lure of something new and different meant sense did not prevail."

And, unfortunately, Prue's latest modelling stint was no more successful than the first.

She explained: "I was the last in the line and I got lost all the time. having to rely on the audience to redirect me. I could not keep a straight face and was either panting from the effort or laughing as I lost my way, tripped or made an a** of myself."

But, despite the chaos, Prue "absolutely loved it".

She went on: "The buzz was terrific, it was like getting a standing ovation. The audience clapped and whooped like crazy."