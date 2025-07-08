Sir Brian May turned down an offer to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Sir Brian May and Anita Dobson

The Queen guitarist, 77, said the hit BBC One Latin and ballroom dance show was not for him after he was approached by the programme's bosses, following his wife Anita Dobson's appearance on Strictly in 2011 - when she finished in eighth place.

Anita, 76, told the new issue of Best magazine: "They asked Brian as well, but it's not his thing."

The Doctor Who actress has not danced since she and her professional dance partner, the late Robin Windsor, graced the Strictly ballroom floor.

Asked if she still dances, Anita admitted: "No, I was never a dancer.

"I was just one lucky girl. I could carry a tune - I'm not a singer, and I could move well, and I've got that musical thing where I'm very upbeat and happy, so I'll have a go."

Anita and Brian met at a film screening in May 1986 - during the height of her EastEnders fame when she played the original Queen Victoria pub landlady Angie Watts - and later married in 2000.

And after 25 years of marriage, the couple are still together because their love for each other is strong.

Asked what the secret is to their long marriage, Anita said: "There is no secret.

"You either stay together because you want to, or if you don't like it, you get out.

"That's it - stay or go, because some people would put up with stuff, other people would just leave - it's up to you.

"If you love the man, and it's worth staying, then stay.

"That's it, that's the bottom line."

Anita and Brian moved from London to Surrey after their home in the capital got flooded in July 2021.

And although the musician quickly adapted to their new surroundings, it took city girl Anita a while to settle in.

She explained: "Brian is in clover - he absolutely loves it.

"He lives more in the garden than he does in the house. He loves the animals, the flowers, the trees, everything. We've got a very big garden.

"For me, it's been an adjustment because I'm a city girl born and bred, and there's always going to be a bit of the city in me, but when the weather is like this, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else - where we live, but it's lovely to come up to town now and again and have a bit of fun."