'Race Across The World' is returning to screens later this month.

Owen Wood and his friend Alfie Watts won Race Across The World last year

The BBC has confirmed the teams for the fifth series of the hit show, in which competitors must travel vast distances across the globe without smartphones or bank cards using any means of transport other than aeroplanes.

The teams for the latest series – which begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on April 23 – include former married couple Yin and Gaz, sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, brothers Brian and Melvyn, teenage couple Fin and Sioned and mother and son Caroline and Tom.

The epic race will commence at The Great Wall of China and the five teams must navigate three of Asia's most diverse nations – China, Nepal and India – in a journey of over 14,000km to reach the finish line in Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of India.

The teams will compete over nine one-hour episodes as they seek to follow in the footsteps of last year's victors Owen Wood and Alfie Watts – the friends who triumphed in an odyssey from Japan to Indonesia.

Tim Harcourt, Creative Director at production company Studio Lambert, said of the new series: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones. We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events at the BBC, added: "We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer. We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series."

The popularity of 'Race Across The World' has spawned a celebrity spin-off series and Kelly Brook revealed that she staged some arguments with her husband Jeremy Parisi when the pair took part in the programme last year.

The 45-year-old star told Prima magazine: "Ultimately, I'm an entertainer. I'm an entertainer at heart and cameras are there. And I'd be lying if I didn't say that.

"Some of the arguments we had were genuine, and some of them we didn't really need to have.

"But I thought, 'The cameras are there, it's what they want.'"