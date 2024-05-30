Alfie Watts and Owen Wood will splash their ‘Race Across the World’ cash on luxury travel.

Alfie Watts and Owen Wood will splash their ‘Race Across the World’ cash on luxury travel

The pair – aged 20 and 21 respectively – were seen on Wednesday (29.05.24) night becoming the popular BBC show’s youngest winners, landing a £20,000 jackpot prize after racing against three other teams on a trip of 15,000km over 50 days from Japan to the finish line in Lombok, Indonesia.

Alfie said after their victory: “I’m going to the Caribbean!”

Owen added: “I’ll definitely take my parents away? do something nice for them.”

Alfie said about his experience on the Bafta-winning show: “It feels like we took home some incredible memories and unbelievable experiences.

“We did this once-in-a-lifetime thing with each other. And then to win it as well, it’s incredible. It is unforgettable.”

Owen went on: “It was difficult. Incredibly difficult, but incredibly rewarding.”

‘Race Across the World’ has been praised for showcasing emotional storylines, with fans saying it has left them in tears.

Alfie and Owen were crowned winners after narrowly beating mother-daughter duo Eugenie and Isabel, who finished only eight minutes behind the lads

in a final boat race to the finish line in the Indonesian island of Lombok.

Brother and sister Betty and James finished in third place, more than 24 hours and 34 minutes after the winner, while married Stephen and Viv came fourth place – 30 hours and 20 minutes after the winning time.

Contestants crossed six seas and eight borders in the latest series of the show, which saw them forced to navigate their way without smartphones, Internet access or bank cards, and carrying only enough cash for airfares.

Alfie declared the moment he and Owen won: “Best moment of our lives. Undeniably. Can’t believe it.”

Owen added: “We came, and we saw, and we succeeded.”

‘RATW’ is the BBC’s biggest factual title of the year so far, with the first two episodes of the show among its top-rated episodes from any genre this year. Both episodes attracted 7.1 million viewers, an increase of a million from last year, according to the corporation.