Rachel Stevens says therapy helps her cope with the changes in her life.

Rachel Stevens talks benefits of therapy

The 47-year-old singer - who has daughters Amelie, 14, and Minnie, 11 with former husband Alex Bourne - got divorced in 2022 and has done a lot of work on herself to make sure she can be "the best mum, the best friend, whatever it is".

She told OK! magazine: "It’s always been quite difficult for me to open up and talk. I tend to overthink a lot, so I’ve had to learn as I’ve got older that it’s OK, in fact it’s good to talk and to share. So I’m very grateful for having an outlet once a week to share and unpack some stuff with someone I trust and is my sort of constant, especially when it feels like life is going at a 100 miles an hour.

"My life has changed hugely over the last few years. With divorce, moving, selling our family home, my life has really taken a whole new direction. Being there for my kids and them being my main priority has stayed the same, but there’s been a lot of change. So being organised and feeling in control, and making time to look after myself, are really important to me now. I think a lot of people, especially women and mums, can relate to the idea that we often feel we need to be everything for everyone else, and always be there for everyone else, but actually I need to fill my own cup so I can be the best mum, the best friend, whatever it is."

Rachel also makes sure to find time for date nights with her partner, professional ice skater Brendyn Hatfield, 40, who she calls "a lovely human being, a lovely soul".

And, the pair have recently moved into a new home together, with Rachel saying: "We’ve got lots of plans to make it a home together and with the girls. It’s quite a new build but has lots of character, which I love, so we’re just getting settled.

"I’ve realised how much I actually need space and time by myself, just to slow down. It’s so easy to put everything else above that, but I know how important it is to carve out that time and have the non-negotiables like date nights with the girls and for Brendyn and me."