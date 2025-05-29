The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of London’ has been unveiled.

After debuting in U.S. with series based in locations like Orange County, Beverly Hills and New York City, the beloved reality show made its way across the pond for shows in Cheshire and Jersey, and Hayu has now revealed the stars of its next programme, ‘The Real Housewives of London’.

First up is Juliet Angus, a Chicago-born West London resident, as well as a wife and mother of two.

She first gained attention across the Atlantic as a standout cast member on ‘Ladies of London’, winning over reality TV audiences.

Now a social media influencer, global brand collaborator, stylist, and former fashion publicist, Juliet has built a strong reputation as a tastemaker in both the U.S. and the UK.

Once a model and now an entrepreneur, Amanda Cronin is also a proud mother to her 27-year-old daughter, an artist.

She is the founder of the Amanda Caroline Beauty skincare line and operates The Secret Door - an aesthetics and wellness clinic based in Belgravia.

A prominent figure on London’s high society circuit, Amanda leads a jet-set lifestyle and maintains close friendships with 'Real Housewives' stars Meredith Marks (Salt Lake City) and Dorinda Medley (New York City).

Karen Loderick-Peace, originally from Jamaica, moved to the UK in her twenties and later married Jeremy Peace, former chairman of West Bromwich Albion F.C.

The couple have three children and own homes in London, Jersey, and Barbados. A former ‘Real Housewives of Jersey’ star, Karen is now preparing to launch her own fashion label.

Originally from Australia, Juliet Mayhew moved to the UK when she was 12 years old, and now lives in Chelsea with her husband Tiggy and their two teenage children.

A former ‘Miss Galaxy Universe’ and actress turned creative producer, she runs a successful event planning company known for immersive experiences and high-profile clients.

Juliet is also a dedicated philanthropist and a close friend of ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ star Caroline Stanbury.

Born in Iran, Panthea Parker moved to England at the age of four, and now lives in North London with her husband Ed and their three children, and also has an adult son from her first marriage.

A longtime figure on the Mayfair scene since the ’90s, she’s known for her glamorous lifestyle and high-profile social circle.

Last but not least is London local Nessie Welschinger.

Born and raised in London, Nessie lives in Chelsea and the Cotswolds with her husband Remy and their three children.

A former Global Head of Equity at Schroders, she now runs the Chelsea Cake Company, with the business notably having made one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday cakes.

Nessie also appeared on ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’, earning recognition for her patisserie skills.

After revealing the six-strong cast of ‘The Real Housewives of London’, Hayu head Hendrik McDermott said in a statement: “We are thrilled to finally confirm what Hayu’s loyal fans have long been waiting for and officially announce the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of London’.

“We can’t wait for our subscribers to meet Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger later this year – when the drama and unique London moments come exclusively to Hayu.”