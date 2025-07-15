Hayu has announced a launch date for The Real Housewives of London.

The Real Housewives of London's launch date has been announced

The reality TV show will begin airing exclusively on the streaming platform from Monday, August 18 - with episodes dropping weekly.

Hayu also teased what's in store with the cast members - Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger in a new trailer.

Wife and mum-of-two Juliet Angus - a social media influencer, global brand collaborator, stylist, and former fashion publicist - is “living life on her own terms. Between launching her jewellery brand and celebrating 20 years with her husband, Gregor, she’s got plenty to toast to. But fractured alliances threaten Angus’ hard-won confidence and leave her wondering who to trust. As she juggles being a mother and entrepreneur, Juliet struggles to rise above the drama, especially when everyone keeps pulling her back into it.”

With her skincare line booming and a £20 million designer abode to match, mum-of-one Amanda - the founder of the Amanda Caroline Beauty skincare brand and operates The Secret Door, an aesthetics and wellness clinic based in Belgravia - "is reclaiming her narrative and opening herself up to the possibility of a new romance. But her past with Juliet Angus won't stay buried, and her biting comebacks and brutal honesty aren’t winning everyone over".

Karen - who is married to Jeremy Peace, the former chairman of West Bromwich Albion FC, and have three children together, whom have flown the nest - "returns to London to finally pursue her dream of launching her own fashion label, Becuz," but "re-establishing herself in the city’s social scene proves challenging".

Elsewhere, Juliet Mayhew - a former Miss Galaxy Universe, who runs a successful event planning company known for immersive experiences and high-profile clients - makes "a bold return" to singing. She finds herself "at the centre of the group’s gossip – and not always in a good way". “Accusations of insincerity and social climbing swirl around her, but Juliet refuses to stay silent. With her friendships under fire and her authenticity questioned, Juliet leans on Nessie for support and sets her sights on a drama-free reinvention.”

Panthea - who lives in North London with her husband Ed and their three children, and also has an adult son from her first marriage - looks to redefine "what it means to be a modern mother". The long-time Mayfair figure, who is known for her glamorous lifestyle and high-profile social circle, is "trying to keep the peace, but her sharp tongue and unapologetic opinions keep her squarely in the line of fire. Accused of taking pleasure in spilling the tea, Panthea hits back with biting wit and some unabashed home truths. But with friendships on thin ice and a big birthday bash looming, she’s ready to show London who’s really in charge.”

Nessie - who lives in Chelsea and the Cotswolds with her husband Remy and their three children - is thrilled that her children’s cookbook climbs the charts and her events become can’t-miss affairs.

However, the Chelsea Cake Company owner realises that playing peacemaker isn’t easy when everyone’s at war, and this season, even she finds herself drawn into the drama. With health, heritage, integrity and honesty on her mind, Nessie’s learning that even the most graceful woman has her limits… and sometimes you’ve got to raise your voice to be heard.”

The Real Housewives of London will be available to stream on Hayu from August 18, with episodes dropping weekly. At the end of the 10-episode run, the series will culminate with a reunion special, hosted by the immensely popular comedian Katherine Ryan.