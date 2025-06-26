Abbey Clancy's children gave a brutal reaction when she tried to wear tiny hotpants for her friend's western-themed 30th birthday party.

Abbey Clancy's kids were not impressed by her plan to wear tiny hotpants for a party

The 39-year-old model has daughters Sophia, 14, and Liberty, 10, as well as sons Johnny, seven, and Jack, six, with her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch, 44, and they did not hesitate to say she could not walk around with her "saggy" bum falling out of the garment.

Asked how her style has changed over the years in an interview with the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column, Abbey shared: "It has changed because I'm getting older.

"For this cowboy party I was like, 'I've got a million pairs of hotpants, I'm going to get them out.'

"They were so small, like thongs. My kids went, 'Mum, you cannot have your saggy a** hanging out, get a pair of pants on.'

"It's that realisation that you can't wear what you used to."

The Strictly Come Dancing 2013 winner said that her friends "take the mick" out of her love for high-waisted underwear.

Abbey said: "My pals take the mick out of my penchant for wearing high-waisted pants that practically reach my belly button.

"I'm all for a comfy knicker. I'm either in lace Agent Provocateur, or you know, an M+S seamless nude knicker."

The blonde beauty has had many "faux pas" over the years with fashion - but one bikini modelling shoot caused her to get badly scratched.

Asked what her most bizarre modelling assignment has been, Abbey said: "Climbing down a cliff and lying on a rock in a bikini and getting scratched to death, my whole body covered in cuts."

The star revealed her biggest fear is health.

She explained: "I suffer with terrible health anxiety, which is so debilitating.

"But I have been hypnotised recently, and it's definitely worked ... I've got a million doctors' phone numbers, and I think a few of them have blocked me now.

"They don't answer because I'm completely irrational."

And Abbey is not shy to show off her dance moves and singing skills after a few drinks.

She said: "I'm a really good break dancer after a few margaritas.

"I also like to get on the mic and sing Lady Gaga's Shallow, which is kind of wearing thin in our friendship group.

"I'm like, 'I'm not going to bring Shallow out of the bag.'

"But fast forward four hours and it's, 'Let's get this b**** off the mic, I'm getting up there!'"