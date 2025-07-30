Rebecca Loos says Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has made her trust people more.

Rebecca Loos is taking part in the seventh season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The 48-year-old media personality is a "little bit burnt" by what she has been through but has gained more confidence as a result of her experience on the Channel 4 reality series.

Rebecca first hit the headlines in 2003 after she claimed to have had a four-month affair with the former England footballer David Beckham - who is married to Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham 0whilst she was his personal assistant, something he dismissed as "ludicrous" at the time.

In 2004, Rebecca appeared on the Channel 5 reality TV show The Farm, but it caused her to be at the centre of more controversy when she was shown pleasuring a pig "for breeding purposes".

But now, the former glamour model is back on TV screens as she is taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - which sees her and 13 other stars being put through the Special Air Services screening process to test their mental, emotional and physical strength.

And Rebecca said the show's production company - Minnow Films - was clear from the get-go about what she had signed up for and were not out to try and make headlines.

She told the new issue of Closer magazine: "I'm a little bit burnt by what I've been through, so I have a big issue trusting.

"Celeb SAS was a great show for me to come back on because it's quite serious.

"And the production company have been absolutely fantastic - what they've said the show is going to be and what they said they're going to do, they've done.

"There's been no backstabbing, no clever things to try to make headlines, no game playing.

"It's been very honest and very open."

Rebecca has been married to Sven Christjar since 2012 after they met on the Dutch version of the reality TV series 71 Degrees North (71 Graden Noord) in 2008.

They have two sons, Magnus, 16, and Liam, 12, together and Rebecca missed her family when she shot Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in Wales.

She admitted: "I'm also a very emotional person.

"I cry quite a lot on Celeb SAS. I used to think showing emotion was a sign of weakness, but now I know that you can be brave, you can be strong, and you can cry.

"I really missed [my family] when I was filming in Wales. I found the lack of affection really quite hard, but luckily [co-star] Michaella [McCollum] and I really bonded."

Rebecca turned 40 in 2017 and says she has got to know herself better since reaching her milestone age.

She said: "I think your 40s are a lovely time for women because we become a lot more confident.

"We become a lot more aware of boundaries, aware of what we like, what we don't like. We know ourselves better.

"I feel like I've really flourished in my 40s. I've learned to set healthy boundaries."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season seven starts on August 3 at 9pm on Channel 4.