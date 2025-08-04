Rebecca Loos believes the Sir David Beckham scandal made her “a little bit stronger”.

Rebecca Loos says David Beckham scandal made her 'stronger'

The 48-year-old media personality first hit the headlines in 2003 after she claimed to have had a four-month affair with the former England footballer - who is married to Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham - whilst she was his personal assistant, something he dismissed as "ludicrous" at the time.

And, Rebecca – who lives in Norway with her husband Sven Christjar and their two sons - says the fallout helped her to see how strong she really is.

She told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: “I’ve been accused of being a liar and a s***. I look back at my 20s and it felt unjust that my life was hell and his career and his life just kept blossoming. That didn’t feel right. It still doesn’t.

“I think I’ve definitely taken most of the blame – rightly so. It was part of my life. He was older than me, he was my boss.

“But I’m not someone to be silenced when I’ve been wronged, and that [Beckham Netflix] documentary took absolutely no responsibility. When he said, ‘It was so horrible to see my wife suffer,’ I thought, ‘Mate, think twice about the things you do.’”

Rebecca is taking part in the seventh season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and although it was difficult, she believes her past experiences helped her to cope.

She explained: “You’re stripped down. No make-up. No distractions. Just yourself and your thoughts.

“I hardly slept. And going through perimenopause was emotionally, mentally and hormonally very hard.

“I just roll my sleeves up and get on with it because everything I’ve experienced has brought me to where I am today. And it’s made me a little bit stronger. Celebrity SAS showed me what I’m still capable of.”