Rebekah Vardy has hit back at her critics on social media.

Rebekah Vardy has laughed off her critics

The 42-year-old star took to Instagram after Coleen Rooney, her former friend, made her debut appearance on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'.

Alongside a throwback bikini photo from her time in the jungle, Rebekah - who lost a well-publicised libel case against Coleen in 2022 - wrote on Instagram: "That feeling when you are living rent free in people's heads [laughing emojis] (sic)"

Rebekah made the post after Ant and Dec, the hosts of 'I'm a Celebrity', made a series of jokes about her high-profile legal battle with Coleen, 38.

The TV star - who is married to former England soccer player Jamie Vardy - also posted a video of US President-elect Donald Trump talking about facing "hate".

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg launches new all-women sports network

In the video, Trump says: "Let them doubt you, let them criticise you because the more they throw at you the stronger you become. The path to success is never without resistance and hate. Hate is just a part of that journey."

The video clip continues: "Understand this, no one who ever achieved anything great did it without facing opposition. Hate comes from a place of fear, insecurity and jealousy.

"People hate because your ambition, your drive makes them uncomfortable. Your desire to push past limits threatens the comfort they built around mediocrity.

"So what should you do? Let them hate. Let their word be nothing more than background noise. You weren't put here to see their approval. You're not living your life to make them feel comfortable.

"You're here to follow your purpose, to chase your dreams and to live life on your own terms, you're beautiful."