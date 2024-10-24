Binky Felstead hasn't watched 'Made in Chelsea' since she left the show - because she can no longer "relate" to it.

Binky Felstead hasn't watched Made in Chelsea for 7 years

The 34-year-old reality TV star shot to fame in 2011 when she first appeared on the E4 series, but she quit the programme in 2017 and she hasn't tuned in since.

Binky is now gearing up to star in new spin-off show 'Beyond Chelsea', which sees her reunite with fellow former 'Made in Chelsea' stars Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson and explores the goings on in their lives now, and she thinks "die-hard" 'Made in Chelsea' supporters will be able to relate to the new programme more.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I haven't watched it since I've left.

"I have nothing against 'Made in Chelsea', if anything it has been amazing, we wouldn't really be here doing the things we are doing today having not done it.

"But I just can't relate to it anymore.

"I can't relate to any of the situations going on.

"That's why I think 'Beyond Chelsea' is going to be way more relatable for those die-hard 'Made in Chelsea' fans that grew up with us.

"Maybe they have had kids and got married, and I feel like they're going to be able to relate way more to what's going on in our lives now than by probably watching 'Made in Chelsea'."

Mother-of-three Binky believes 'Beyond Chelsea' covers more "interesting" parts of life, as opposed to Made in Chelsea's focus on relationships and "who has cheated on who".

She added: "When we were filming 'Made in Chelsea' we were all in our early 20s, having fun.

"The majority of conversations were about relationships - who has cheated on who, who has got with who.

"Now, some of us are married, have got kids, have businesses.

"I feel there's way more interesting things to be talking about other than relationships.

"It feels like a lifetime ago."