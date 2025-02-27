'The Responder' has been rested by the BBC.

The Responder has been rested by the BBC after two series

The acclaimed police drama – which stars Martin Freeman and was created by Tony Schumacher – won't be returning for a third series any time soon due to scheduling issues.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The BBC are really invested in the series but due to schedules the show has had to be put on ice.

"Tony is currently working on another project but there is hope a third series will be made at some point in the future."

'The Responder' first aired in 2022 and followed Freeman as the struggling and morally corrupt police officer Chris Carson as he battled both personal and work problems as well as influences from the criminal world.

The programme won an International Emmy Award in 2023 for Martin's performance before returning for a second run last year.

Schumacher said that Chris had been "left in a good place" as he discussed the prospect of a third series last year.

He told Collider: "It feels like we've left him in a good place. But I'd never say never, if we could come up with the right thing and if we could find the right way to do it.

"Chris is safe where he is now. I'm happy that he's there, and I'm happy for him that he's where he is. I don't want to do bad things to him again."

Martin, 53, added: "The show feels like something outside of us now. It's something we wouldn't want to mess up, as a separate entity from ourselves, almost.

"But as Tony said, I think if it was absolutely right and genuinely an artistically good idea to do more, then absolutely."