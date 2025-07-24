Restaurateur Robert Walton is up for co-presenting Celebrity MasterChef with food critic Grace Dent.

MasterChef host Grace Dent

The "Godfather of hospitality" is saddened that the BBC One cookery series has been under crisis since ex-host Gregg Wallace, 60, stepped down in November 2024, after several allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him.

A report by independent law firm Lewis Silkin, on behalf of MasterChef's production company Banijay UK, revealed on July 14, 2025, 45 out of 83 allegations, including claims of inappropriate sexual language, humour, and one alleged incident of "unwelcome physical contact" by the former greengrocer had been substained.

The BBC announced Grace as Gregg's replacement and his former co-host John Torode's new presenting partner for Celebrity MasterChef in December 2024.

However, the corporation fired John, 60, on July 15 after the Lewis Silkin report also upheld an allegation of an "extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace".

Later that day, John identified himself as the individual alleged to have used racist language in 2018 or 2019, "for the sake of transparency" in an Instagram post - and profusely denied using a racist word and has "no recollection" of using racist language.

Now, Robert has thrown his name in the ring to present Celebrity MasterChef alongside Grace, 51.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "I'm upset with what's happened to MasterChef and the way everything has come out.

"It's an institution, and it needs to carry on.

"If someone wants me to do it, I'm super happy to put my name forward and get the job done."

Saturday Kitchen Live's Matt Tebbutt, 51, and the Great British Menu's Andi Oliver, 63, were tipped to replace John, but a source has claimed that Robert is "in talks" with MasterChef's bosses to present alongside Grace.

The insider told the newspaper column: "Robert is in talks for being appointed the MasterChef judge position with Dent.

"He is a wild card but the most qualified for the job.

"They like the idea of Robert and Grace together. They are playing around with pairs, and they are looking for credibility.

"It would make a refreshing change to have someone who is an authority on food and hospitality, who is highly decorated and respected, judging for MasterChef."

Despite John and Gregg not returning to MasterChef, the BBC confirmed on Wednesday (23.07.25) it would broadcast the final MasterChef series that is presented by the duo - which was filmed before they were sacked from the show - to respect the cooks who gave "so much to the process".

A BBC spokesperson said: "After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August.

"MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

"This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

"In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.

"We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

"However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series."

Despite the new series of the amateur show being aired, the BBC has not yet decided whether or not to broadcast the celebrity and Christmas specials.

The spokesperson continued: "At this stage we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.

"Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual.

"There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future."