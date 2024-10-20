Rev. Richard Coles is reportedly set to take part in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

The former Communards musician - who took party in 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2017 - has been in talks with producers to head into the jungle for the ITV series, while Radio 1's rising star Dean McCullough has also been negotiating a deal to fly to Australia for the show.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “As always, the jungle bosses have cleverly put together a sensational line-up guaranteed to make for compulsive viewing.

“Rev Coles will have a variety of tales to tell from his wild days as a pop star in the Eighties, through to performing on Strictly and his later life as a man of the cloth.

"Meanwhile, Dean isn’t known for being a shrinking violet and is sure to be outspoken — plus he’s one of the youngest men lined up for the show so far.”

The news comes days after it was claimed Coleen Rooney had signed a deal that would make her the show's highest-paid contestant ever, eclipsing the £1.5 million fee that Reform leader Nigel Farage pocketed last year, and it comes amid her long-running feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “’I’m A Celeb’ bosses have pulled off a huge coup getting Coleen for the jungle this year and the team are thrilled to have her on board.”

Coleen was unsuccessfully sued by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 42, after she named her Instagram account as the source of leaks to the press and Rebekah was ordered to pay 90 per cent of Coleen’s legal costs - but the bill is being contested over claims it has been inflated by items including fancy dinners and stays in swanky hotels.

Rebekah was an approved follower of Coleen's private Instagram page and Mrs Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie for her social media sleuthing, a reference to the legendary mystery author Agatha Christie.

Rebekah took part in the show herself in 2017 and received a reported fee of £100,000 to appear, but was the third contestant to be voted off before 'Made in Chelsea' star Georgia Toffolo was eventually named Queen of the Jungle.

Other celebrities tipped to take part in the show this year include ‘Loose Women’ panellist Jane Moore, 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall, former 'Love Island' star Tommy Fury, 'Dancing On Ice' judge Oti Mabuse, and former ‘X Factor’ judge Tulisa Contostavlos.

A spokesman for 'I’m a Celebrity...' simply said: “We don’t comment on speculation."