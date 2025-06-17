Richard E. Grant and Ruth Jones will star in The Other Bennet Sister.

Richard E. Grant will star in The Other Bennet Sister

The 10-part series is based on Janice Hadlow's novel of the same name and focuses on Mary Bennet, the middle sister from Jane Austin's Pride and Prejudice and after it was previously revealed Ella Bruccoleri will take on the central role, the rest of the cast has now been revealed.

Richard and Ruth will play Mr. and Mrs. Bennet, while their other daughters, Jane, Lizzie, Kitty and Lydia will be played by Maddie Close, Poppy Gilbert, Molly Wright, and Grace Hogg-Robinson respectively.

Mary's worldly aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner - who take in their niece as governess to their children Marianne (Roisin Bhalla), George (Reggie Absolom) and Rebecca (Jasmine Sharp) - will be portrayed by Richard Coyle and Indira Varma.

Other stars who will appear in The Other Bennet Sister include Laurie Davidson as Mr. Ryder, Donal Finn as Mr. Hayward, Varada Sethu as Ann Baxter, and John Sparrow as Aaron Gill.

In addition, Caroline Bingley is played by Tanya Reynolds, Charlotte Lucas is played by Anna Fenton-Garvey and Ryan Sampson will play Mr. Collins.

Filming on the 10-part series has begun in Wales.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: "It's a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen's beloved world. With a pitch perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC next year."

Executive producer Jane Tranter added: “We have been working behind the scenes on The Other Bennet Sister for many years now, and Janice’s brilliantly observed characters have lived and grown in our imaginations throughout that time as Sarah has been working on the scripts. So, our actors had a lot to live up to - and I can honestly say that this is the ensemble cast of our dreams. Each one brings something new and exciting to the world of Austen. And all of us at Bad Wolf are delighted to be making a drama that brings such joy”

The series will be on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, and on Britbox in the US and Canada.