Richard Osman has apologised for defending Gregg Wallace before allegations emerged against him.

The TV presenter has reflected on previous comments he made about the 'MasterChef' presenter, who is now being investigated over claims of inappropriate behaviour and comments, which he has denied.

In the latest episode of his 'The Rest Is Entertainment' podcast, Richard said: "If I can start with a Mea culpa, because a while ago we talked about him, because he had that boring 'day in a life', and I stuck up for him because I think being boring is fine.

“Also, I did ask around, and any show he’s ever been on that I’ve been involved with, everyone had nice things to say about him. So I was like, oh no, absolutely, it’s fine.”

Earlier this year, Wallace was featured in an article by the Daily Telegraph newspaper where he revealed how he spends a day in his life, which led to him being mocked online.

However, Osman has now backtracked on his defence of Wallace, and insisted he "hadn't heard stuff" at the time.

He added: “You think, God, you must always be so careful. I did think, oh, he’s just a big personality, and I hadn’t heard stuff.

"But now, listen, I definitively understand, I have heard stuff. I apologise for that.”

Last week, Wallace stepped back from hosting the BBC cookery show amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and inappropriate behaviour.

Over the weekend, he defended himself on Instagram against the "13 complaints" which came from "over 4,000 contestants" he has worked during his two decades on all variations of 'MasterChef'.

Responding to the reported accusations, Gregg said "the complaints [are] coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age just from 'Celebrity MasterChef'".

He has since apologised for his remarks about the claims, adding in a video on Monday (02.12.24): "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand, and I do hope you accept this apology."