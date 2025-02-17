Richard Osman believes more top TV jobs will go to women because hiring men is too risky.

The 'House of Games' host thinks producers will deliberately target female presenters as the chance of them being embroiled in any sort of sex scandal is lower than if they hire a male.

Speaking on his 'The Rest Is Entertainment' podcast, he said: “It feels like every single job is going to be given to a woman. Because, why take the risk of not?

“No woman has ever lost her job for doing any of this, but so many of the men have. You just think, ‘Let women present everything’.”

The 54-year-old star feels TV executives will have the long-term future of their programmes in mind when making such decisions.

He explained: “There is so much in television now about how you build up your back catalogue and you build up your library of TV programmes that can sell forever.

“Financially, if I have a woman presenting a show, I know that I can sell that show forever, whereas with a man you never know.”

Earlier this month, ITV News alleged Gino D'Acampo had engaged in "sexually inappropriate" and "distressing" conduct on his TV shows for over a decade and Richard believes people came forward about the 'This Morning' star - who has denied the allegations - after his alleged behaviour grew "tiresome".

He said: "You could look at it on one level and some of the papers have done and certainly a lot of the commentators have done and say, 'Oh my God, you can't say anything anymore, this is a huge overreaction, yada yada yada.'

"People do not lose their job just because they said a couple of things a couple of times. It's a pattern of behaviour, it's upset a number of people over a number of years.

"We've said before on this show, if you're in trouble as a presenter but actually your crew loves you and people who work with you go, 'That's just what they do and he's a really decent guy,' then you don't get fired."

"There has to be a whole series of things that happen, it has to go on long enough and for it to be tiresome enough - which is the word we never use."