Richard Osman would fight Jake Paul for $100 million.

Richard Osman would fight Jake Paul for a hundred million quid

The ‘House of Games’ host made the admission while he was chatting about the 25-year-old boxer Tommy Fury - who is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, 36 - and his recent split from his ‘Love Island’ girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, and claimed the 25-year-old boxer’s recent fight with the likes of 27-year-old YouTuber Jake and KSI, 31, is “pretend boxing”.

Speaking on his ‘The Rest Is Entertainment’ podcast - which he co-hosts with 50-year-old newspaper columnist Marina Hyde - the 53-year-old broadcaster said: “He didn’t make a lot of the actual boxing.

“He made a lot of the pretend boxing with KSI and Jake Paul. If I say pretend boxing, maybe Jake Paul will call me out.

“You know what? One night in Vegas with Jake Paul, just, you know… Hit me for 100 million, I’ll do it."

Richard admitted his confidence comes from his height, although he expects the fighter would "beat" him if they did get in the ring.

He quipped: “Yeah, I’m 6ft7, mate. I could take him, no, I think Jake Paul would beat me in a fight. I think he would.

“But you know, a couple of million. I’d be happy to do that. Yeah.”

The former ‘Pointless’ co-host made the comments while discussing Tommy and Molly’s breakup after they met on the ITV1 reality dating competition in 2019.

Molly-Mae wrote On Instagram: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

The ex PrettyLittleThing executive added that she “will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter”, 20-month-old Bambi.

Molly-Mae, 25, said: “Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority”.

Tommy issued his own statement, writing on the social media platform: “The last five years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a day. Bambi is our priority.”