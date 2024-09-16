Richard Osman has admitted he would be an awful detective as he can never tell who the killer is on TV whodunnits.

The former ‘Pointless’ presenter, 53, has seen his murder mystery novels become best-sellers – with the first of his ‘Thursday Murder Club’ book series currently being made into a movie by Steven Spielberg – but he has admitted writing them doesn’t mean he would be any good as a real-life detective.

He told the BBC: “My grandfather solved crimes for a living and my mum would watch any Sunday night crime drama, and within five minutes know ‘whodunnit’.

“I think I’m brilliant but I’m always wrong. My wife and I think we know who did it and then at the end we both don’t get it right.”

Richards’ grandfather was an army officer-turned policeman Thomas Wright, and the TV host is married to actress Ingrid Oliver, 47.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Richard’s first light-hearted thriller books is being made for Netflix, with a cast including Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Richard is also working on a Penguin crime series called ‘We Solve Murders’, which features ex-police officer Steve pulled out of retirement to solve crime with his adrenaline-junkie daughter-in-law Amy.

He said about the characters: “Steve’s an ex-cop who just wants a quiet life, but he’s reluctantly dragged into this adventure by Amy, who’s got this energy and drive that pulls him along.

“I find the idea very moving. I wanted to bring together two people who wouldn’t naturally cross paths like Steve and Amy.

“They’re an unlikely pair, but their relationship is filled with love and respect.”

One of the comedic elements in Richard’s latest book involves the use of AI, with the killer hiding their identity by asking ChatGPT to write his emails in the style of an English gentleman.

Richard added: “I have finally found a good use for ChatGPT, because I don’t think there’s been one before.

“It can certainly help you write a letter to your electricity company, but I’m sure it definitely can’t write a book – it’s so flat.”

