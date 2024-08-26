Ricky Gervais has been tipped as a superstar signing for the new celebrity version of 'The Traitors'.

The hit BBC show is returning with an all-star version which is slated to start filming in early 2025 and a new report suggests the comedian is top of producers' wish list as they aim to bring in big names for the spin-off.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The Beeb want the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off, and they ideally have to be incredibly smart, funny, and mischievous - and that’s Ricky in three words.

"Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of 'The Traitors' was being made.

"So Ricky will be in good company around the Traitors table, but whether he takes part will probably depend on his hugely busy diary."

A third season of 'The Traitors' has been filmed and is due to air in January. A fourth series is also being planned alongside the celebrity version.

Announcing news of the starry spin-off, the BBC’s head of entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "'The Traitors' has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level."

Including celebrities in the format has already been tested on the US version of the show - hosted by Alan Cumming - which has included a slew of American reality stars in the cast as well as Brits such as 'Love Island' cast member Ekin-Su Culculoglu and former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.