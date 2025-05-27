An authorised biography of Rik Mayall is going to be published to mark what would have been his 70th birthday.

Rik Mayall with his long-time comedy partner Adrian Edmondson

'Rik: The Lives and Times of Rik Mayall' is being written by Max Kinnings and is based on more than 100 hours of conversations recorded between the author and comedy legend.

For the biography, Kinnings spoke Mayall’s close family, including his wife Barbara and children, as well as numerous friends and collaborators, as well as writers, promoters and TV executives who worked with Mayall.

The book will be released on 7 March, 2028 on what would have been the late comic's birthday. Rik died on June 9, 2014, at the age of 56 in Barnes, South West London, following a heart attack after a morning jog.

Announcing the project, Kinnings said: ‘Rik Mayall was the godfather of modern comedy — a trailblazer, pioneer, and enduring inspiration to the generation of comedians who emerged in the early 1980s and went on to shape British comedy for decades to come.

"I am thrilled to be working with [publishers] Viking on what will be the definitive exploration of his life, on screen and off, his legacy and the influence his unique performances have had on the British psyche that will go to the heart of what made him so special."

Viking’s publishing director Daniel Crewe added: "‘This will be the closest we’ll get to an autobiography of comedy god Rik Mayall – thanks to Max’s unique time with Rik, and his intimate knowledge of the history of comedy.

"Through the vivid picture that Max will paint of Rik the comedian, the writer, the friend and partner, this book will show his fundamental impact on British comedy and popular culture. It’s going to be ruddy superb.

According to publishers Viking, the tome will cover "‘post-war British culture, from rundown 1970s Manchester where Rik first found his love for comedy and life-long colleagues, to the explosion of British alternative comedy talent in the 1980s, where Rik first found success, from 'The Young Ones' and his brief and brilliant cameos as Flashheart in 'Blackadder', through to 'The New Statesman' and 'Bottom', appearances on the West End stage and a brief flirtation with Hollywood.

"The book will also discuss the impact of the quad bike accident in 1998 that put him in a coma for five days, and his relationship with comedy partner, Adrian Edmondson."

Kinnings worked as an uncredited ghostwriter on Mayall's semi-autobiographical 2005 book 'Bigger Than Hitler – Better Than Christ', which was written in character.

Kinnings recorded conversations were also the basis of BBC Radio 4 tribute documentary 'Rik Mayall, Panglobal Phenomenon', which aired in 2024.

Mayall's career is being celebrated over the next two weekends at the 'Rik Mayall Comedy Festival' which is being held in Droitwich in the West Midlands, where the comic grew up.