Rita Simons has quit Hollyoaks.

Rita Simons as Marie Fielding

The 48-year-old actress joined the soap as Joel Dexter's (Rory Douglas Speed) estranged mother Marie Fielding in summer 2023, making her on-screen debut early the following year, but she's now announced she will be leaving the show - which is set in Chester - later this year so she can return to London.

Sharing some photos with her co-stars, including Rory and her other on-screen sons Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) and Arlo Fielding(Dan Hough), Rita wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to share a little bit of news with you

"Since Marie Fielding stepped into Hollyoaks village, she’s sufficiently messed up all her boys lives, Caused ALL the carnage and fallen off the wagon a few times…so her job here is done! I’m going to be saying bye bye in the autumn."

Rita told how her time living in Liverpool helped to "heal" her but now it is time to move on.

She teased: "On a personal note, when I first came to Liverpool I was still figuring out how find balance in my mind and body after a total hystorectomy (which was the best journey I ever went on in the end!) This beautiful, welcoming city has healed me more than I can ever explain. I will always have such love for my second home and the wonderful people of Liverpool.

"But now I feel strong, I can metaphorically walk on my own again, and I need to do just that. So It’s time to thank everyone at Hollyoaks for being the best tonic I could’ve asked for. But London and my true home is calling and I have to follow my heart. Gone are the days of not listening to my soul.

"So…Londons calling baby! (sic)"

Despite her departure, Rita teased her alter ego will still be causing "carnage" for some time.

She concluded: "But before she goes, Marie has a bit more carnage and a few laughs to unleash on the village…so until then …Thank you all for all the love and support you’ve always shown me no matter what fictional town I end up in! Where to next!!? Marie ..over and out! (Not quite yet!) (sic)"

It has been teased that Rita will be given an "incredible" exit.

A source told The Sun online: “Rita has absolutely loved every second of her time at Hollyoaks and it wasn’t an easy decision.

“She moved her entire life to Liverpool two years ago to throw herself into the show and it’s been a great adventure but the pull of home is just too much.

“London has been calling her and it’s proved difficult to balance a job she loves and her life in London.

“Bosses were really understanding and they’ve crafted her an incredible exit storyline so while she’s really sad to leave, she’s excited to play it out.

“And it’s Hollyoaks so no matter what happens the door is always open.”