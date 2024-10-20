'Rivals' is set to get a second series on Disney+.

Emily Atack could be back for a second series of Rivals

The eight-part adaptation of Jilly Cooper's raunchy novel was released on the streamer on Friday (18.10.24) and screenwriter Dominic Treadwell-Collins intentionally only reworked the first half of the book as he felt the show was worthy of a second run.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The feeling is that there is still so much more in the story that could easily be made into a sequel.

"Disney+ appear to be on board, even though they haven't announced an official commission yet.

"Bosses at the streamer can see there is a huge amount of anticipation for this show, and having seen the episodes, they know it won't disappoint."

However, it is accepted they may have to wait as the cast – which includes David Tennant, Emily Atack and Danny Dyer – all have packed schedules.

The source said: "Going for a follow-up is a no-brainer, though these things take money and time, particularly as they have to try to align the very buys diaries of 'Rivals' star-studded cast."

Emily portrays Sarah Stratton in the series and revealed that she was more "worried" about learning how to play tennis than stripping off as she brings one of the book's most famous sequences to life alongside Alex Hassell in the role of Rupert Campbell-Black.

The 34-year-old actress told Metro.co.uk: "I was worried about [the tennis match]. I thought, 'Oh God, am I gonna have to actually know how to play tennis?' -

"Funny that was my worry, rather than the nudity."

Emily explained that the nude scene "ended up being quite a liberating experience" and revealed that she was "so relaxed" during filming.

She laughed: "I remember I had the towel and the robe in between takes; but by the end of it, honestly, I couldn’t put my clothes on, I was just running around like, 'Woo.'

"Sometimes you do become so relaxed that you are just sometimes sitting there with your knockers out, and you go, 'Oh, right, okay, God, I’ve forgotten to put my robe on.' "