Rob Beckett had a “panic attack” while filming the ‘Gladiators' celebrity special.

Rob Beckett got panicked filming Gladiators

The ‘Celebs Go Dating’ narrator, 38, experienced a “terrifying” anxiety attack while filming the recently announced star-studded edition of the BBC's revival of the iconic 90s endurance competition.

He said on his ‘Parenting Hell’ podcast that he co-hosts with fellow stand-up Josh Widdicombe: “For health and safety, you have to jump off a platform on your back to show you know how to fall so you don’t have to break anything.

“And I wasn’t prepared for this. I don’t mind being high as long I’m clipped on, or I don’t have to jump off.

“It is high. So I went up there and I couldn’t do it. Then I started crying. A panic attack - it came out of nowhere.

“I breathed for about five, 10 minutes and I calmed my head down and then I just did it - and it was terrifying.”

Rob - who has two daughters with his wife Louise Watts - recently admitted that he “can’t wait” to get into the arena alongside fellow famous faces like newsreader Louise Minchin, 55, television presenter Joel Dommett, 39, and comedian Ellie Taylor, 40

He said: “I can’t wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front my wife and children in spandex whilst I watch Joel Dommett and his 6 pack sprint past me on the travelator.

"This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?”

Joel has joked he's only signed up to the show to grab his child "a foam finger".

He quipped: “Me being on Celeb Gladiators is the answer to the question 'What’s the most elaborate thing you’d do to get your 5-year-old a foam finger?'

"We all love the show in my house and I'm so excited to take part! I can’t wait to get chased by athletic goddesses and ask Viper about his childhood.”