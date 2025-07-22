Rob Brydon says Destination X combines "the best bits" of The Traitors and Race Across The World.

The Gavin and Stacey star is fronting a new BBC competitive reality series which sees 13 participants travelling on a blacked out bus tasked with figuring out where they're heading, with the winner getting a £100,000 cash prize.

As they travel through Europe, they'll have a series of challenges to earn more clues, and at the end of each episode they'll place an X on the map, with the person putting theirs furthest from the actual location booted off the bus.

Rob told the BBC: "I've never done a TV show on this scale before.

"I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other.

"It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World."

The 60-year-old actor, presenter and comedian has relished the challenge of trying to helm such an "ambitious" programme.

He added: "The other thing that attracted me was the scale of it and being a part of a show as ambitious as this, with as huge a crew and as huge a team.

"I knew it would be a real challenge to see if I could steer that ship."

Rob - who enjoyed "watching the relationships develop between the players" - admitted he became more "invested" in the show than he expected.

He said: "I was surprised at how invested I became in it; it didn't take long at all to get really fully invested in it.

"You get involved with the contestants and you feel for them when they are struggling, and you celebrate with them when they do well.

"It was a far more involving experience than I was expecting."

Meanwhile, Rob has revealed how he took inspiration from The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman for his new role.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I love the lightness of touch there.

"I love the way she's conjured into the show, I didn't want to get in the way of the show, so I was very aware of that."