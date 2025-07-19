Rob Brydon taking presenting tips from Claudia Winkleman

Rob Brydon is taking presenting tips from Claudia Winkleman.

The Gavin and Stacey actor is hosting the BBC’s new challenge show, Destination X, and revealed he watched episodes of Claudia on The Traitors to prepare.

He told The Sun newspaper: “Claudia has a lightness of touch. I think she judges it just right. She doesn’t force herself to the front.

"She is there as a conduit, as a bridge with the viewer and you feel like you’re with a really good friend who is allowing you into this world.

"I wanted to be a pleasant way to bring people into the show with a nice comment here and there.

“The Traitors was one of the big reasons I wanted to do Destination X. I could see similarities.”

Rob, 60, also revealed he is relishing the challenge of trying something new.

He explained: “People always ask me about Gavin Stacey.

“Some people know me for Would I Lie To You? But I’ve never done anything like this.

“Having something new and exciting and different is just a delight. I’m taking a chance on something I haven’t done before.”

Destination X has been described as a cross between The Traitors and Race Across The World.

A show synopsis states: "Merging fantasy with reality in this larger-than-life adventure competition series, viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime but have no idea where they are. In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations. Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life boardgame with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them, and the viewers, always guessing.

“At the end of each episode, contestants must guess where they are and the furthest from the actual location will leave the competition. The first player to reach the final destination, Destination X, will be crowned the winner. With high stakes and mind-blowing spectacular gameplay, the series will continuously keep viewers engaged and take them along for the ride."