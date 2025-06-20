Rob Rinder suffered from constant imposter syndrome at the start of his career.

The criminal barrister and TV star is known for his sharp and forthright comments, particularly when he solved real-life disputes on the ITV1 reality courtroom series Judge Rinder from 2014 until 2020.

But despite being expressive and smart, Rob, 47, felt like he was not good enough when he worked as a criminal barrister.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, the TV personality explained: "I think everybody does other than the most awful.

"If you stand up thinking, 'I deserve to be here and I'm fantastic,' then you're probably not going to be a good lawyer, but in my case, I had a sense that my world didn't belong to me, that I was somehow lucky to be there.

"I think that's true of most people who arrive from the working-class background I came from."

However, Rob soon realised that it is important for people to not compare themselves to others.

He said: "I realised after a while that it mattered a good deal more what I thought of other people than what they thought of me."

Rob thinks Judge Rinder could not be made now because of social media.

He said: "The world has changed in terms of how we can safely get people to come on and talk about their private lives.

"It's very different."

Since Judge Rinder, Rob has gone on to be a guest presenter on ITV1's morning news programme Good Morning Britain, a contestant on the hit BBC One Latin and Ballroom dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing, and jetted off abroad with his pal Rylan Clark for their BBC Two travelogue series Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour.

He has also penned five bestselling books.

The author - who has ruled out doing ITV1's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - is proud when his work makes a difference in people's lives.

Rob - who won a BAFTA Television Award for Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour in May - explained: "The stuff I'm most proud of is the work that I make where people walk away feeling better informed and feeling that they belong in a room.

"They go into the world with their shoulders back feeling more confident, be it because they've read a book like The Protest (Rob's new book) or watched Rylan and I and thought, 'You know what? I'm going to have a go at classical music or art because it is for me.'"