Robert Rinder has given some of his best girlfriends a dress to wear to his funeral.

In 2018, the 47-year-old TV host treated his pals to an "unforgiving" and chic "Vivienne Westwood Britannia dress" so that they could have an outfit in their wardrobes "ready" for when something happens to him.

Robert told TV presenter Mel Giedroyc on the latest episode of her Where There's A Will, There's A Wake podcast: " So, when I was 40, I took my girlfriends on a wonderful trip.

"Their husbands were banned, as were their gorgeous, but nevertheless unwelcome children.

"We just had the most sublime time. And they all have a Vivienne Westwood Britannia dress in a slightly unforgiving cut.

"Well, it's both an unforgiving cut, but also, it's an unforgiving material.

"I know it's not about them, it's not some sort of body tyranny, but I know they would always want to feel at their very best.

"So, it's there in their wardrobe as a constant reminder for if something goes wrong, you need to be ready."

Mel, 57, said: "So you've provided this for them?"

He responded: "Oh, yeah. A number of them have got funeral dresses already."

Mel replied: "Have they?"

Robert confirmed: "You know who you are. Yeah, absolutely.

"So, I want those women to be in the inner court and my other girlfriends, who I love very much. I want them to be a little bit annoyed and there to be a bit of drama happening about, oh God, the ones who got the dress and ones who didn’t."

Robert is co-fronting Channel 4's The Inheritance with model-and-actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The "camp, cut-throat and completely gripping" game show sees 13 strangers summoned to a grand stately home to compete for a chunk of a fortune left in the will of The Deceased.

In the "game of wit, willpower, persuasion and betrayal", Elizabeth, 60, plays the benefactor while Robert stars as the executor who is overseeing her estate.

The 13 contestants have to work as a team to complete The Deceased's final requests - "devilishly" tricky challenges that make the group be "clever, collaborative and cunning".

But as The Deceased had a "wicked sense of humour" and a "mischievous" side, only the best players can get their hands on her inheritance.

However, the twist is that only one player can claim the money gained in each request, meaning one of the contestants has to persuade the others that they deserve the cash alone that their team helped to earn.