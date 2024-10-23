Rochelle Humes was "in a bad way" after her 'Strictly Come Dancing' stint.

Rochelle Humes struggled with nerves on Strictly Come Dancing

The Saturdays star's close friend JB Gill - who was in JLS with her husband Marvin Humes - is taking part in the BBC show this year, but Rochelle would "never" join the main show after struggling with the Christmas special in 2013.

She told Closer magazine: "I basically got dragged around the dance floor by the lovely Ian Waite, and I was the most nervous I could be.

"I was in a bad way, I don't know how anybody does that, week in, week out.

"I could never... and the respect that I have for the people that do 'Strictly', it's just beyond!"

Despite not wanting to sign up for the full 'Strictly' experience, Rochelle did turn up to watch JB and his pro partner Amy Dowden strut their stuff.

She added: "We went to watch JB last week, and he was so brilliant - he didn't look nervous at all!"

Rochelle - who has kids Alaia, 11, Valentine, seven, and Blake, four, with Marvin - is still keeping busy, and the couple have worked on shows like 'The Hit List' together in the past.

The 35-year-old singer explained that they both make sure to keep a healthy balance betwene their work and home life.

She said: "We try to set boundaries, and we make sure that we don't talk shop at home once we're all done for the day.

"We let that roll into tomorrow. I think it's important to protect it. If it all rolls into one, then we'll be up working on something all the time.

"At least by five o'clock, by the time kids are having dinner, we'll make sure that work questions are done."