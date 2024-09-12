Rolf Harris' widow Alwen Hughes has died 15 months apart from the convicted sex offender.

Alwyn Hughes died from a stroke after years of battling vascular dementia

The disgraced former entertainer - who was jailed for more than five years after being found guilty of a string of indecent assaults between 1968 and 1986 - passed away last May, aged 93, from neck cancer and old age.

And his wife, who along with their daughter Bindi, 58, continued to support him despite his crimes, passed away on August 15, also aged 93, from a stroke after battling vascular dementia, her death certificate confirmed.

Alwen - who married Harris in 1958 - will be laid to rest at a cremation.

Late singer Vince Hill - who died last year aged 89 - feared Alwen wouldn't live to see her spouse released from prison.

He The Sunday People in 2014: "Alwen is very poorly. We’re all very worried about her.

"I don't know if she will survive his prison term. She's quite fragile. She suffers from arthritis and she's had hip-replacements and God knows what."

However, she survived another decade.

Harris lived as a virtual recluse after being freed from jail on license in 2017 after serving half his sentence.

Writer William Merritt saw Harris in 2022 and revealed that he was "very sick".

Speaking to MailOnline, Merritt shared: "Rolf has been very sick. When I saw him he was able to speak to me. He was with it, but he was obviously unwell."

Merritt also claimed that Harris was struggling to talk because of his cancer battle.

He said: "[He’s] battling a cancer of the neck, and gurgles when he talks. It’s difficult to understand him.

"As soon as one of two people walk into the room, he turns into a big kid again. He’s an artistic type, and he’ll try to perform on cue, even when he’s unwell."

Harris was a fixture of family entertainment in Britain and Australia before his crimes came to light.

He was jailed following a trial in 2014 and was subsequently stripped of his honours, which included an MBE and a BAFTA Fellowship.