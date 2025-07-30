Jennifer Lawrence got a security team to kick Roman Kemp out of a film junket interview because she did not find his "huge transferable" tattoo of her face funny.

Roman Kemp showing off his Jennifer Lawrence tattoo / Credit: Instagram

Roman, 32, successfully embarrassed himself as much as possible by getting a photo of the 34-year-old movie star's face inked above his right pec, but the prank backfired because he can "never interview her again".

Captioning a photo of a fresh-faced Roman showing off his Jennifer Lawrence tattoo, which he posted on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (29.07.25), he wrote: "Found this old picture of when I interviewed Jennifer Lawrence and for fun pretended to be a mega fan complete with a tattoo...

"She did NOT find it funny.

"I was escorted out by security and told I would never interview her again."

In another post on Roman's Instagram Stories, The One Show presenter said he has not spoken to the Die My Love actress since.

He quipped: "Tbf still haven't had the chance to redeem myself or explain the situation to her... (sic)"

Roman said in a 2017 interview that Jennifer did not "get" the joke.

He said at the time: "I went to a film junket of one of Jennifer Lawrence's films and you know, like every other man on the planet, I have the biggest crush ever on her, right?

"In my head, I'm thinking, 'OK, how do I embarrass myself as much as possible?'

"So I got a huge transferrable tattoo of Jennifer Lawrence's face on my chest that looked really good, but she just didn't get it.

"She just looked at it like, 'Oh my God, where's my security? Please get this kid out the room.'"

Roman also said in the interview that he hates making people feel uncomfortable.

The former Capital Breakfast radio show host explained: "I don't like people feeling uncomfortable ever, that's not my thing.

"I think I have a nice connection with the artist, because I don't ask those questions that they don't want to be asked.

"I'd rather have fun because I think you get more out of someone if they're happy anyway.

"But don't get me wrong, you come up against it a lot."