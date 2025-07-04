Roman Kemp has watched his dad Martin Kemp have sex in TV shows and films - whilst sitting on the sofa next to him.

Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp

The former Spandau Ballet bassist has many acting credits to his name, including the 1992 romance-comedy film Daydream Believer, where he played Digby Olsen, the love interest of Nell Tiscowitz (Miranda Otto), and starred in EastEnders as Steve Owen, the spouse of Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) from 1998 until 2002.

But Roman, 32, was not fussed about seeing his dad's alter egos have passionate romps because he knew it was acting.

Asked by singer Tom Grennan, 30, about how he and Martin, 63, feel about watching sex scenes together on Celebrity Gogglebox, Roman admitted on the latest episode of their You About? podcast: "If there's a sex scene, then I'm watching it with my dad.

"Like, I don't care. Bro, I've watched my dad in sex scenes sitting next to him. Do you know what I mean? That's weird."

Roman has also watched his dad's characters die on TV - referring to Steve being killed in a car crash and explosion, following a high-speed car chase with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in EastEnders in 2002.

He added: "I've seen my dad die in different ways. I've seen him have sex with different people.

"It's weird. But also, at the end of the day, it's acting, and we know what's on the screen is acting."

Tom revealed he and his dad - also called Martin - have never shared a conversation about sex.

The Little Bit of Love hitmaker explained: "I've never had a conversation about sex ever with my dad.

"He's a Catholic Irishman. He'd be like shoo it off. He'd be like, 'No, no, no.'"

Roman sometimes "dreads" doing the star-studded version of the Channel 4 reality show - where celebrities and their friends or family members join them on the sofa and react to some of the hottest TV shows and films - because of Martin embarrassing him.

Roman explained: "I sometimes dread doing Gogglebox because he's about to say some absolute horrific s*** to me that I didn't know about to get a reaction from me.

"But we do laugh so much."