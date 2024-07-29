Romesh Ranganathan has had a bin lorry named after him.

Romesh Ranganathan has had a lorry named after him

The 46-year-old comedian is the inspiration behind a new bin lorry named Romesh Recyclenathan, after a group of school children in Crawley, south-east England, were asked to present him with a series of Romesh-themed names.

Speaking on the 'Perfect Day with Jessica Knappett' podcast, Romesh shared: "They emailed me saying, ‘Here are the names we’ve settled on but we don’t want you to be annoyed so can you tell us which you prefer?’

"I don’t know what your rights are when a bin van is named after you."

Romesh subsequently joked that the lorry's fate will depend on his own success.

He quipped: "Obviously I’m going to decline in popularity and work rate and I wonder if I’m going to get another email going, ‘Romesh it’s time ... just to let you know we’re retiring Romesh Recyclenathan'."

Meanwhile, Romesh previously revealed that he turned to DJing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The TV star decided to try his hand at DJing as a means of curing his boredom during the pandemic.

He told the BBC: "At the beginning of the first lockdown, I got a load of DJ equipment and I started to become this sort of tragic ... this tragic DJ in my garage, basically - with a view to my target: I've set a goal for myself of playing out somewhere when we're back to normal in October. So that's my target."

Despite this, Romesh admitted to being a bit embarrassed about his lockdown lifestyle.

The comedy star said: "I don't know if that's ... one of the most tragic things I've ever said."