Romesh Ranganathan to host new ITV celebrity gameshow with his mum

Romesh Ranganathan has signed up to present a new ITV celebrity gameshow with his mother.

The 46-year-old comedian will front ‘Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening’ with his mum Shanthi, which will see stars team up with their daughters, sons, mums or dads in an effort to win money for their chosen charity.

He said: “I am really grateful ITV has given me the chance to host this brand new series.

“I am less grateful, they also gave the chance to my mother.”

As well as his mum, the ‘Taskmaster’ star will also be joined by ‘This Morning’ host Alison Hammond and her son Aidan, former boxer Tony Bellew and his son Corey, ‘The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett and his mum Penny, Spice Girls singer Mel B and her daughter Phoenix, comedian Jonathan Ross and his daughter Honey, ex ‘Countdown’ presenter Carol Vorderman and her son Cameron, ‘Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling and his mum Alison, Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley and his daughter Chloe, and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison and her mum Caroll.

The show will test how well the parents really know their children, and will feature a mix of list and picture questions, plus buzzer rounds for the grown-up kids to answer correctly.

However, its the mums and dads who will be choosing which questions to pose to their kids, putting them in the firing line and gambling on how many they can get right.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment, Commissioning ITV, teased viewers will be “treated to plenty of comedy” in the upcoming series.

She said: “In this brand new celebrity game show packed full of laughter and embarrassing revelations, we will see how much these famous parents and kids really know each other.

"With Romesh as host and his mum, Shanthi, keeping him in check too, viewers will be treated to plenty of comedy as well as chances to play along and join in at home.”