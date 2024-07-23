Romesh Ranganathan is being lined up to front an 'Art Attack' reboot.

Romesh Ranganathan to host return of iconic 90s children's show

The original show aired from 1990 to 2007 with artist Neil Buchanan at the helm, and now 'Weakest Link' host Romesh's production company Ranga Bee are looking to create a "modern-day interpretation" of the legendary programme.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Like millions of Brits who grew up in the Nineties and Noughties, Romesh was no doubt a fan of the show.

"So now he’s passing that joy on to the next generation with this modern-day interpretation, which is destined for a major children’s network, probably Children’s BBC.

"It will be something of a departure for Ranga Bee however as they tend to make comedy shows, usually starring their owner, Mr Ranganathan, himself."

Filming on Romesh's 'Art Attack' reboot is expected to get underway in August.

Last week, it was revealed Romesh had signed up to present a new ITV celebrity gameshow with his mother, Shanthi.

The 46-year-old comedian is expected to front 'Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening', which will see stars team up with their daughters, sons, mums or dads in an effort to win money for their chosen charity.

He said: "I am really grateful ITV has given me the chance to host this brand new series.

"I am less grateful, they also gave the chance to my mother."

As well as his mum, the ‘Taskmaster’ star will also be joined by ‘This Morning’ host Alison Hammond and her son Aidan.

What's more, others taking part include former boxer Tony Bellew and his son Corey, ‘The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett and his mum Penny, Spice Girls singer Mel B and her daughter Phoenix, comedian Jonathan Ross and his daughter Honey, ex ‘Countdown’ presenter Carol Vorderman and her son Cameron, ‘Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling and his mum Alison, Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley and his daughter Chloe, and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison and her mum Caroll.