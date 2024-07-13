Romesh Ranganathan's Avoidance axed

Romesh Ranganathan's 'Avoidance' has been axed by the BBC.

The sitcom first aired in 2022 and ran for two series before Romesh, 46, confirmed it had been cancelled by the network.

Romesh said on Tom Davis' Podcast: "Thankfully the commissioners have taken care of that for me.

"‘How come you didn’t do a third series of that sitcom?’ ‘Oh cause we just thought the story was told.

"We’re following 'The Office' model – just like two and done’.”

'The Office' memorably aired for two six-episode series, and some Christmas specials.

'Avoidance' starred Romesh as hapless lead character Jonathan with Jessica Knappett as his ex-wife Claire

'Harry Potter' actor Matthew Lewis, Irish comic and actress Aisling Bea, Louise Ford, Olivia Tennant, Alex Ranganathan, Paula Wilcox and Michael Spicer rounded out the cast.

Meanwhile, Romesh previously revealed he was "very angry" with himself over the scripts for 'Avoidance' and his decision to make his character get "really into cycling".

He said: "I thought it would be funny to have him in lycra for large parts of the series, but when you’re writing it you forget that you’ve actually got to put that stuff on.

"Actor Romesh found himself very angry with writer Romesh in terms of what he’d made him do..."

Romesh admitted he and Jonathan are both "conflict avoidant and a bit of a beta-male", and they definitely have a lot in common.

He explained: "The similarities between myself and my character are that he is somebody who is a bit of a people pleaser, he’s worried about upsetting anybody and so inadvertently upsets everybody by not being decisive enough.

"I definitely do share that, there are lots of occasions where I haven’t cancelled something and I need to be somewhere else - so two places in one night.

"My wife refers to them as ‘Romesh situations’ and I feel like Romesh situations and Jonathan situations have a lot in common."