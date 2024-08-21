Romesh Ranganathan's new show 'The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan' will pay "homage" to true crime documentaries.

Romesh Ranganathan to pay 'homage' in new series

The comedian is launching a BBC show which will delve into the lives of some music legends - including Jimi Hendrix, Tupac Shakur and Nancy Spungen - and as a fan of the genre, he wants to pay his own tribute.

He told the BBC: "I’m a huge fan, but we wanted to do a, sort of, take off of the tropes of those types of shows. It’s an homage."

The 46-year-old has no previous experience with criminal investigations but is determined to crack each case in this three-part series, alongside criminal psychologist, writer and podcaster Dr Julia Shaw and through speaking to experts, eyewitnesses, friends and journalists.

When asked why he chose these stars to explore, Romesh said: "They are all people who moved the cultural needle and also passed away in circumstances that are still being speculated about today – perhaps as a result of the manner in which they were idolised.

"I think that the media has had a huge part to play in the perception of these people, as well as their deaths. Nancy Spungen’s portrayal in the media was particularly distasteful.

"I believe that, regardless of whether you like the music of these individuals, you will definitely leave the shows with an understanding of how culturally important each of them were."

He quipped: "If I ever die in mysterious circumstances, I’d love someone to investigate it on BBC Two."

When speaking previously about the show, Romesh said he wanted a spin-off of his comedy series 'The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan', which was the inspiration behind the name.

He said: “We wanted a spin-off for 'Misadventures', and after we discussed Misinterpretations, Miscalculations and Misunderstandings, we finally settled on Misinvestigations.

"It’s been really interesting to look into these high-profile deaths and I am very excited for people to see the show. Unless of course people don’t like it, in which case I will release a statement explaining how I never really believed in the project.”

'The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan' is set to launch on BBC Two and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday (25.08.24).